Funeral arrangements announced for Flynn family killed in fire

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a family from Flynn killed in a house fire over the weekend.

T.J. Donahoe, his fiancée Haleigh Weise and three children Joseph, Tenzleigh and Jordan died in the fire Saturday night. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office tells us they do not believe there was foul play.

Visitation is Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Madisonville Funeral Home.

Their funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb 25 at the Normangee High School Auditorium in Normangee.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses has raised more than $25,000.

We have our Sunday story talking to family about the loss here.

