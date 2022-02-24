From the Ground Up: As growing season nears, farmers weighing options

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With every day receiving more daylight, we get closer to the start of growing season. The success of last year can only be replicated if the right yields happen this year, and the stakes are high.

“We haven’t had, other than a couple days during the pandemic and a couple days during the ice storm here locally that we’ve had grocery stores empty, It’s just not that common,” says Joe Outlaw, the Co-Director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University.

“The biggest drama we have right now is that commodity prices have risen, so have all the inputs along with them, and some of them are in short supply,“ Outlaw says. The price to produce crops is high, but farmers are also netting more per crop, at the moment. That can also mean the losses sting even more.

“We have a safety net put in place. Just like what a trapeze artist has, there have been times where that safety net was really close up underneath that high wire, but now the safety net is a lot lower,” says Outlaw.

This “Safety Net” is not so farmers can make a profit after a bad year. It’s so they can stay in business.

“We have a policy that ensures there’s going to be a consistent food supply, and that ensures that farmers have an opportunity to try again next year if things go bad this year.”

Outlaw says it’s a small part of our national budget, but it has a big impact.

“We spend less than one half of one percent of government spending on that safety net, so it’s a really a very efficient and effective way to make sure people aren’t without food when the stores are open. At the same time, this is very important because agriculture represents about 15% of the economy.”

