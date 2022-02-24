Advertisement

Highway 21 shut down across the Little Brazos River

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has shut down Highway 21 across the Little Brazos River.

Deputies say there was a crash there due to the road being iced over.

The Department of Public Safety says six vehicles were involved.

Westbound lanes are shut down completely while traffic on eastbound lanes is moving slowly.

