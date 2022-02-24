Is an invasion of Ukraine really coming in the next 48 hours?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ukraine has declared a national emergency as the US and allies hit Russia with new sanctions. Joining First News at Four with more on this is Greta Van Susteren, host of Full Court Press and KBTX Chief National Political Analyst.

According to Van Susteren, the situation is changing hour by hour. The White House has said they expect a full invasion within the next 48 hours.

While Van Susteren admits that this is “shocking, terrifying, and disturbing,” it is, however, “the third time we have heard that this month.”

The reasoning behind this prediction is how many troops have been seen arriving at the border of Russia. The government has now concluded that all the troops that Putin expected or wanted to conduct the full-scale invasion have now amassed on the border.

