Madison County District Attorney accused of voter bribery ahead of re-election bid

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger is accused of asking a Madisonville Police Sergeant to hold off on making an arrest of a person close to his campaign for re-election. Risinger is currently seeking reelection and faces Courtney Cain in the March 1 primary.

In audio obtained by KBTX from December 2021, Risinger is heard on a phone call asking the Madisonville Police Department to hold off on arresting Madison County resident Harry Davis.

Scroll to the bottom of this article to listen to the audio.

“I was gonna come by and ask you a favor and you can tell me to kiss my ass and it’s not going to hurt my feelings at all,” said Risinger.

“He’s got an offense that’s not a threat to public safety would it be a big deal if you waited until after the election to arrest that guy,” said Risinger.

Davis, the husband of Madisonville City Councilwoman Terri Davis was under investigation of selling temporary Texas license plates. Despite Risingers request, Davis was arrested by the Madisonville Police Department on January 10. He was charged with Unauthorized Reproduction, Purchase, Use, or Sale of a Temporary tag.

Risinger again heard on a call with who has been identified as Madisonville Police Department Sgt. William Goodwin.

“That guy and his wife were gonna try and help me in the black community get some votes and you know if it was a thing where he was charged with you know sexual assault or Murder something like that I wouldn’t be calling to ask that,” said Risinger. " But you know, if and, y’all call still say I don’t care it’s not gonna hurt my feelings it’s just you know if I can get some help in the election I’d like to try and get some help.

“If he’s under indictment it’s really gonna put me in a pickle with him.”

Sgt. Goodwin turned over the audio to Police Chief Herbert Gilbert who then turned over the audio to the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit.

Gilbert says he and his officers try to stay out of politics but were drug into this situation by Risinger.

“This is something that was pretty disturbing to myself, my investigator, and also my other staff members,” said Gilbert. “We just thought that this was something that we really needed to get out there because we were put in a bad position to hold on to this information because it made us culpable if we did not.”

Gilbert a 30 plus year law enforcement veteran says he’s never been put in this situation before.

I was an investigator in my last agency, I was also the chief of police for 11 years there and I’ve never had this kind of request at any point in time in my career,” said Gilbert.

It’s a little bit uneasy because of the relationship between the DA’s Office and the Madisonville Police Department,” said Gilbert. “We cannot be culpable in things we know are wrong. We have to do what we have to do.

Gilbert says coming forward was not about politics but doing what was right.

“From day one I told my officers do your job and we’ll deal with the after-effects,” said Gilbert. “We’re going to continue to do our jobs as we’re expected to do our jobs. What happens after we do our jobs sometimes we don’t have any control over that.”

We reached out to Brian Risinger’s office and the Madison County Districts Attorney’s Office for comment and never heard back.

We also reached out to the Texas Rangers to get an update on their investigation and have not heard back.

The complete call between Madisonville Police Department Sgt. William Goodwin and Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger is below.

