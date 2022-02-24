Advertisement

More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSIA (CNN) - Independent monitors say more than 900 people were detained in anti-war protests around Russia Thursday.

Independent monitoring group OVD Info reports at least 981 protesters were taken into custody in 46 Russian cities.

Demonstrations without a permit are illegal in Russia, but individual, single-person protests are allowed.

The protests come after Russia began an attack on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan parents meet with school leaders following sudden departure of softball coach
Light ice accumulations on elevated roadways and bridges will be possible through Thursday...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for majority of the Brazos Valley
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez were found.
Missing Madison County woman’s remains found, 2 arrested
Power outages generic
BTU restores power after vehicle hit pole

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was...
WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it
CNN's Matthew Chance has an encounter with Russian troops in Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
CNN Exclusive: Encounter with Russian troops in Ukraine
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war
WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it