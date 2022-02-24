Rush set for U.S. Women’s National Team open program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- Texas A&M volleyball’s Treyaunna Rush will spend Feb. 25-27 attending the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Program at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

The tryout will evaluate athletes for both the U.S. Women’s National Team, NCAA Elite Athlete List and the 2022 Collegiate National Team.

The 2022 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team will train on June 19-25 in Anaheim, California, alongside U.S. Women’s National Team athletes and staff. This immersive training experience will help accelerate the development of top collegiate athletes and give athletes an inside look at the culture and training of Olympic gold medalists.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.