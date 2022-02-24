Russia has invaded Ukraine, now what happens?

Washington, D.C. (KBTX) - President Joe Biden introduced broad new sanctions, targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is also deploying additional forces to Germany to help support NATO. John Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent joined First News at Four to discuss the United States’ response to the invasion and how Americans will be impacted by Russia’s actions.

Decker described President Biden’s sanctions as “really tough.” The sanctions focus on targeting 90 Russian financial institutions, including the two largest Russian banks. Russian oligarchs based throughout Europe are targeted as well. The sanctions also prohibit transfers of key technology to Russia. The EU and UK passed sanctions of their own.

While just a few days ago there was hope for a one-on-one summit between President Biden and President Putin, Decker says he just doesn’t see “in the short term, any type of diplomatic solution to ending this.”

The U.S. has sent troops to Germany to support NATO troops in Eastern European countries like Romania and Poland, but don’t expect to see U.S. troops in Ukraine. There is “no chance that U.S. forces will be boots on the ground in Ukraine,” Decker reiterated.

Here at home, Decker admits that American’s will see gas prices going up as well as home heating prices.

“It’s unknown if that’s a short term problem, or if it’s going to last for several weeks,” he said.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

