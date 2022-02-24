Advertisement

Treat of the Day: 22 graduate from Texas A&M Forest Service Academy

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Texas A&M Forest Service Academy graduates!

There were 22 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel who graduated from the academy. Graduates went through weeks of intense training to become wildland firefighters. Trainings and exercises included heavy equipment operations, chainsaw operations, first-aid training and more.

The graduates include: Luke Alfaro, Kyle Austin, Collin Boyer, Ryan Burns, Daniel Cannariato, Reed Dawson, Sean Dugan, Hunter Gross, Kody Hendrickson, Ray Hill, Matthew Jagoe, Tim Kendrick, Andrew McGuire, Erin Miles, Kiley Morgan, Justin Segrave, Luke Shaffer, Mitchell Sowell, Trevor Sullivent, Jordan Willis and Kie Yezak.

Congratulations to our Texas A&M Forest Service Academy graduates! Today, 22 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel...

Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Highway 21 shutdown due to multi-vehicle crash
Morning crash shuts down Highway 21 across the Little Brazos River
Bryan parents meet with school leaders following sudden departure of softball coach

Latest News

Treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Emily Fisher named Engineer of the Year
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Bryan High student wins wrestling State Champion
Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students design underwater robots
treat of the day
Treat of the day: Local Boy Scouts show patriotism on President’s Day