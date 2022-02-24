Treat of the Day: 22 graduate from Texas A&M Forest Service Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Texas A&M Forest Service Academy graduates!

There were 22 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel who graduated from the academy. Graduates went through weeks of intense training to become wildland firefighters. Trainings and exercises included heavy equipment operations, chainsaw operations, first-aid training and more.

The graduates include: Luke Alfaro, Kyle Austin, Collin Boyer, Ryan Burns, Daniel Cannariato, Reed Dawson, Sean Dugan, Hunter Gross, Kody Hendrickson, Ray Hill, Matthew Jagoe, Tim Kendrick, Andrew McGuire, Erin Miles, Kiley Morgan, Justin Segrave, Luke Shaffer, Mitchell Sowell, Trevor Sullivent, Jordan Willis and Kie Yezak.

