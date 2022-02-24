Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan High student wins wrestling State Champion

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Nick Gorman who is now a state champion wrestler.

The Bryan High School junior earned the 126 lb 6A title and finished with a 54-1 season record.

Nick started the tournament at Barry Center in Cy-Fair Friday in impressive fashion by pinning Lake Travis’ Tanner Offel at the 1:23 mark in the first period before defeating Arlington Martin’s Zach Evans 14-8 in the next round. He earned a 12-0 decision over College Park’s Kaleb Smith on Saturday before defeating Caden Garcia 11-4 in the final round.

Congratulations, Bryan High Viking Nick Gorman. You are a State Champion wrestler!!! The junior earned the 126 lb. 6A...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, February 21, 2022

