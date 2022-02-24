Winter Weather Advisory continues through Thursday morning drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Portions of the Brazos Valley have been added to a large area to watch for minor ice accumulation Wednesday and into Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the following counties:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker and Washington Counties through 9 am Thursday

Milam, Robertson and Leon Counties through 6pm Thursday

Lee County through noon Thursday

Additional spots of freezing rain / freezing drizzle Wednesday night and early Thursday could lead to minor ice accumulations by Thursday morning. Some ice could collect on car windshields / elevated surfaces, especially farther north and west. While major impacts to surface streets are not currently expected, a few slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses, where roadways are less insulated.

Additional spots of freezing rain may lead to minor ice accumulations by Thursday morning, especially north and west. (KBTX)

11 pm Wednesday Update:

No road issues, due to weather, have been reported in the Brazos Valley, as of the hour. Highway 6 and Highway 77 north of Milam and Robertson County to Waco have now been marked as “travel discouraged” due to icy conditions on elevated roadways. Travel to or from Waco early Thursday morning may be delayed.

11:15pm Update: Trying to go north toward Waco Thursday morning from #bcstx or the Brazos Valley? It may be tough...https://t.co/ukSvYmwafX reporting elevated roads icy all up & down Hwy 6 & 77 north of Milam & Robertson County pic.twitter.com/cAZX2uOGNX — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 24, 2022

9:00 pm Wednesday Update:

Scattered showers have ended, for now, across a large portion of the Brazos Valley. Still, a light mist and drizzle continue to fall across most of the area tonight. The steadiest rain of the past hour has slowly moved across Milam and Roberston Counties. That activity seems to be dwindling as it moves north, further into Central Texas.

9pm WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Update: Steadiest freezing rain happening in Milam/Robertson Counties. Light freezing drizzle & showers remains possible through the night pic.twitter.com/0sdRzfpWGJ — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) February 24, 2022

Another round of scattered light freezing rain will become possible after midnight to 2am. As of this update, there have been no reports of icy road conditions anywhere within the 16 county area.

6:00 pm Wednesday Update:

The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include Austin, Houston, Trinity, and Walker Counties until 9am Thursday. A minor glaze to 0.05″ ice accumulation is possible by the morning commute. Caution is urged on elevated roadways and bridges.

Temperatures at this hour have fallen to or below freezing in a line from north of Trinity, to north of Huntsville, south of Navasota, to Bellville.

2:45 pm Wednesday Update:

NEW: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extended further south -- now included BCS, Brazos County & surrounding counties. Light icing possible on bridges & overpasses. Here's the info pic.twitter.com/p8swg4hipt — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) February 23, 2022

As temperatures continue to fall / hover around freezing north and west, some freezing rain / drizzle has already been reported across the northern Brazos Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Showers are still expected off/on over the next couple days, and as temperatures drop, some of this activity will likely continue to switchover to freezing rain / drizzle Wednesday and into Thursday. While widespread ice accumulation is not expected, elevated surfaces (cars, rails, etc) may see small ice accumulations, especially farther north and west.

There is a minor concern for travel. Will surface roads will likely stay too warm for any real accumulation, bridges and overpasses cool more quickly due to more air exposure. This may allow for rain to fall and then freeze to surfaces, creating slick spots on the drive.

As of right now, we do not expect other widespread travel issues locally, especially south of a line from B/CS to Huntsville. Radar and thermometers alike will be closely monitored through the next 48 hours.

