Women’s tennis match vs. Rice moved to Sunday at 4 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis has moved its match against Rice to 4 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The decision was made due to inclement weather in the forecast for the original start time on Saturday afternoon. The match will serve as A&M’s final outing before the start of Southeastern Conference play.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

