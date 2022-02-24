Advertisement

Women’s tennis match vs. Rice moved to Sunday at 4 p.m.

(KBTX)
By William Whitley / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis has moved its match against Rice to 4 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The decision was made due to inclement weather in the forecast for the original start time on Saturday afternoon. The match will serve as A&M’s final outing before the start of Southeastern Conference play.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

