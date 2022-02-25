Aggies open spring slate with two matches Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Aggies welcome Blinn College and Dallas College-Brookhaven to the friendly confines of Ellis Field for matches Friday, commencing the 2022 spring schedule.

Texas A&M plays Blinn at 6 pm and Brookhaven at 8:30 pm in a pair of 60-minute matches. The Aggies take an intermission at 7:30 pm as Blinn and Broohaven battle each other. Blinn logged a 6-9-3 mark last season. Brookhaven posted an 18-1 record in 2021, winning their third NJCAA Division III Championship.

All spring soccer matches are free to the public.

“The spring season is an important part of the year for our players and coaches,” Guerrieri said. “It’s the NCAA’s non-championship segment of the year, but it’s the time we traditionally have made the biggest improvement as we prepare to win championships in the fall. This spring will be a true developmental time for our team to get faster, stronger, more coordinated and dominant in the way we want to play when our championship segment arrives in August.” With the exception of Mia Pante, who is playing with the Canada Under-20 National Team at the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship, fans have an opportunity to watch the entire squad slated to participate this fall with 17 returning lettermen and all five newcomers enrolling in January to take part in the spring practice sessions.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.