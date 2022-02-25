Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl from Fort Worth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An Amber Alert is in effect for an 11-month-old girl abducted in Fort Worth.

Harmony Rodriguez was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Harmony Rodriguez from Fort Worth, TX, on 02/25/2022 pic.twitter.com/nIyAkuup0b — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 25, 2022

Fort Worth police are looking for Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, 26, in connection with her abduction.

Dawkins is driving a white Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps.

Law enforcement officials believe Rodriguez is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information, call the Fort Worth Police Department.

