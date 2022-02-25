Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl from Fort Worth

Amber Alert issued for Harmony Rodriguez.
Amber Alert issued for Harmony Rodriguez.(Texas Alerts)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An Amber Alert is in effect for an 11-month-old girl abducted in Fort Worth.

Harmony Rodriguez was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

Fort Worth police are looking for Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, 26, in connection with her abduction.

Dawkins is driving a white Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps.

Law enforcement officials believe Rodriguez is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information, call the Fort Worth Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine named lone finalist for superintendent
Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Latest News

The event saw over 100 attendees, all of whom are connected to the child welfare system in some...
BCS Together hosts event to celebrate adoptive, foster parents
The severe winter storm in February 2021 caused excessive water damage to the facility, forcing...
Bryan City Council approves plan for Phillips Event Center renovations, upgrades
Willie Pruitt Sr.'s granddaughter said the Brazos Valley African American Museum kept him going...
Brazos Valley African American Museum co-founder honored by family, community
Napa is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 25, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Napa
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/25
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/25