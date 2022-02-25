Advertisement

Bryan ISD discusses redistricting process at meeting

By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is looking at next steps in the redistricting process.

At Friday’s brief school board meeting they adopted criteria for the 2022 redistricting process. The district says they are working with their demographer to make sure representation is in proper places around the district.

”Our goal as board is start with the current board members and their districts and make sure that yeah we’re not trying backhandedly or anyway to zone somebody out,” sad Mark McCall, Bryan ISD School Board President.

“We also want to make sure that we have the right representation, so if representation for us means something different from the city we wanted to affirm that there was not not anything that required us to us to follow kind of the city districts or what is a legacy from old paper ballots,” said McCall.

McCall said that work with the demographer will continue in the coming weeks.

