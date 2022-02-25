Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During a Friday board meeting, Bryan ISD named Ginger Carrabine as the lone finalist for superintendent.

Carrabine was Bryan ISD’s Deputy Superintendent and was named interim superintendent in September when Dr. Christie Whitbeck left for Fort Bend ISD. She has worked for the district since 2017.

Ginger Carrabine has been an educator for more than 30 years. Members of the school board said they started looking at Carrabine from the onset. She was the only candidate to apply for the job.

“I’m very excited and humbled by this opportunity to serve in this capacity. I appreciate the board of trustees for believing and investing in me. I never imagined when I joined the district in 2017 as chief of staff that I would be standing here today,” said Carrabine.

Carrabine said her vision for the district is to continue in the direction they’ve been going for so long.

“Just continuing to maintain those relationships that we have with our parents and the community because I do believe there’s strength in numbers,” she said

School board leadership says they opted to not do a nationwide search after focusing on Carrabine early on.

“She was the only applicant that we looked at. We did not go through and that was part of the action today was cancel the nationwide search. What we did go through was the community profile,” said Mark McCall, Bryan ISD School Board President. “We did do our due diligence.”

“Working together we can achieve great things here in Bryan ISD,” said Carrabine.

Carrabine is expected to be named permanent superintendent after a 21-day waiting period required by state law.

Friday’s meeting also terminated the contract with the Texas Association of School Boards for the search. Carrabine was also a first grade teacher and principal at Fort Bend ISD previously.

