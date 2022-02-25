Bryan ISD’S “Cars for Careers” program raising funds to ensure student success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday wasn’t your typical day at Coleman and Patterson Auctioneers in Bryan. The auction, real estate and marketing company held their auction as usual but this time there was a special item on the block.

Dozens of people filled the room where the auction was taking place and hundreds were online bidding from across the country. The first item up for bid was a white 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe. This SUV was donated by Zack Hesters Caldwell Country Chevrolet in Burleson County and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Bryan ISD’s new Cars for Careers program.

The SUV was sold for $5,100 in less than five minutes to an online bidder 275 miles away in Jennings, Louisiana.

Bret Richards, part-owner of Coleman and Patterson Auctioneers says Cars for Careers is a program they want to see continue.

“We want to take vehicles that are donated to us or that are donated to the Bryan ISD CTE [Career & Training Education] Center and be the auction partner to raise that money for them,” said Richards. “The very first car auctioned off at our brand new facility brought in $5,100 that will go right into our community.

‘We offer bidding from anywhere. As you can see we have 100 people here and we have about 300 online and that buyer is actually in Louisiana so we have a program now we can expand and try to build. Not only is it people investing in our community but we can have it to where if we have a nice car we can get other people investing in our community as well.”

Richards and other community members say they recognize that skilled trades like automotive technicians are in high demand but fewer and fewer people are entering those fields. That’s why they say it’s important to help give back to the community.

“This is our very first auction and we wanted to do something really special,” said Richards. “We partnered with a couple of folks from the community, had a great idea. John Harvey Slocum and Theresa, they’re a part of our Coleman & Patterson family and we were talking about how great the Bryan CTE facility is. We reached out to Bryan City Councilman Bobby Guttierez and say we got an idea about auctioning some cars and all the proceeds go to the Bryan CTE facility.”

“Our community is thoroughly flourishing and that’s bringing home builders into the area,” said Richards. “We need carpenters, we need electricians, we need automobile mechanics, we need welders on pipelines to create the supply, to ease that supply chain issues that we have.”

Laura King, assistant director for the Bryan ISD CTE Complex, says the school’s technical programs are bursting at the seams with students eager to learn trades.

“What we are finding is that a lot of our programs are teaching those essential careers that are needed throughout the community,” said King.

Mario Lopez is studying to be a mechanic and says it’s great knowing the community supports programs that he’s interested in.

“If we didn’t have donors to donate us cars we’d probably be doing bookwork instead of hands-on,” said Lopez. “I want to be able to touch things with my hands, to be able to solve it.”

King says Bryan ISD is looking forward to the growth of this program with the hopes of being able to offer more students the opportunity to enroll.

“This program is exciting. It’s a multi-part giving back what they’re doing. Not only are they donating funds from the sale of the car that will help out with our programs but they’re also providing an opportunity for our kids to practice their skills,” said King.

“I can’t wait for the day when those students get to stand in front of the car that they worked on at that auction and get to see the bids rolling in,” said King.

