Car thefts rise nationally during COVID-19 pandemic, no increase locally

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Car thefts across the country are on the rise since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the National insurance Crime Bureau.

Texas ranks number two for the highest number of stolen vehicles right after California and just above Florida. More than 93,000 cars and trucks were reported stolen in Texas in 2020, up from 65,000 in 2019.

“Vehicle thefts, in general, have been on the rise across the country and so it’s really something that doesn’t seem to be slowing down, but it’s something that is easily preventable,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson with AAA Texas.

Armbruster says vehicle thefts have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic and tend to increase during the winter months.

“During the winter months, we’ve seen an increase in vehicle warmups. This is where a driver will leave their vehicle running for a few minutes idle and then go back inside while they’re letting it warm up and during that time a thieve will come and steal their vehicle,” said Armbruster. “So they’ll come back outside and all of a sudden they’re surprised. Where did my vehicle go? “

Armbruster says there are ways to protect yourself.

“Parking in a secure area, such as the garage at your home, making sure that it’s a well-lit area, making sure your vehicle is locked,” said Armbruster. “Don’t leave your keys inside the vehicle. Don’t leave a fob inside the vehicle or nearby the vehicle because there are devices now that thieves can use to actually steal the frequency from your key fob.”

“They can copy that and open your vehicle and start it up and take it,” said Armbruster. “So, you know, that’s also important to think about as well.”

According to Bryan and College Station Police Departments, vehicle thefts remained level during the pandemic. Both departments averaged around 20 thefts a year. They say these numbers can go down if you take a moment to be aware of your actions and surroundings.

“Please remember to lock, take, hide, and that’s to lock your cars, never leave car keys in your car or a spare key in a nearby car,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez.

“If you happen to see any suspicious activity, anybody in your neighborhood that hadn’t been there before, maybe walking around on foot, that’s maybe driving back and forth in a vehicle that’s something to report to the local police department,” said Bryan Police Sgt. Broddrick Bailey.

