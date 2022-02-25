Advertisement

Empty Bowls Jr. works to ends hunger in the Brazos Valley

Purchase a unique bowl and help to end hunger
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls Jr. will be at Allen Honda on Saturday February 26. The event will be from 11 p.m. until 1 p.m. Jeremy Osborne, the President of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley joined First News at Four to explain how this event helps to end hunger.

Empty Bowls Jr. began in 2013 as a way to directly support local in-school food pantries and The Arts Council programs. The programs include Art for Life and Artists Connect which both help students in Title I schools and students in juvenile detention programs receive arts related education.

Students and art educators from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools have created hundreds of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for this event with the purpose of “kids helping kids.” Due to COVID-19, this event is more important than ever. The proceeds of Empty Bowls Jr. will allow struggling families to afford food so they can feed their loved ones.

Every purchased bowl comes with a cup of delicious soup provided by their restaurant sponsors. All proceeds from this event will benefit local in-school pantries.

Revealed and selected on the day of the event, attendees can donate $10 for a bowl for and receive a cup of soup served by local restaurants.

Learn more about Empty Bowls Jr. here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

