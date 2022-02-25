Funeral services are this weekend for co-founder of BVAAM

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a longtime Bryan educator and community leader who recently passed away.

Services will be held on Saturday for Willie Pruitt Senior at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in College Station.

Pruitt was the co-founder of the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan and served as Assistant Principal at Bryan High School and led the creation of the North Bryan Community Center.

Before he is laid to rest, he will lie in state at the museum on Friday from noon until 6 p.m. The public is welcome.

The Museum will be closed Friday and Saturday.

“We mourn the loss of a true hero and recognize the great work and vision of Mr. Willie Pruitt,” said Mildred Davis, chair of the African American National Heritage Society. “Without the immeasurable contribution of Mr. Willie Pruitt and his wife Mrs. Mell Pruitt to the Brazos Valley we would not have the first establishment of its kind to promote the history of Black citizens in the Brazos Valley.”

