Live event on Friday: What’s Next... for the future of Ukraine?

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from The Bush School of Government & Public Service:

Join us on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET for a panel discussion about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how it impacts the United States. Bush School panelists are Ambassador (Ret.) Larry Napper, Professor of the Practice at the Bush School, Professor Andrew Natsios, Director of the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs, and Dr. Raymond Robertson, Director of the Mosbacher Institute of Trade, Economics, and Public Policy. The event will be moderated by Dr. Yuval Weber, Research Assistant Professor at Bush School DC.

This event will be held live on the Bush School’s Facebook page, facebook.com/bushschool.

Live questions can be submitted during the event. 

Questions can be submitted online prior to the event at bush.tamu.edu/question.

