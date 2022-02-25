Advertisement

Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall

“They wanted my son dead. This wasn’t just a fight at a bar, they wanted to kill him,” said the mother of one of the victims
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 19.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men are recovering after being stabbed multiple times outside of a College Station bar, family members tell KBTX.

College Station police confirmed an incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a bar and pool hall in the 1600 block of Texas Avenue. Police say they responded to reports of a large fight and said two people were injured and taken by private vehicles to a hospital for treatment.

The mother of one of the victims tells KBTX’s Rusty Surette her 24-year-old son from Navasota was stabbed with a knife multiple times in his side, arm, and neck. She said her son’s friend was also stabbed in the chest. Both men have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The family asked their names not be publicly shared for fear of retaliation but explained the incident started with a verbal argument inside the bar, and then it spilled to the outside where the physical assaults occurred.

“They wanted my son dead. This wasn’t just a fight at a bar, they wanted to kill him,” said the mother. She went on to say her son and his friend did not know the other people who were involved.

CSPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this incident, please call (979) 764-3600

