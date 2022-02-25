Montgomery County DA calls for resignation of Madison County DA

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon is calling for the resignation of Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger.

Risinger was the subject of a Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers investigation. It alleged Risinger asked a Madisonville police sergeant to not arrest someone who was working with his re-election campaign. After seeing our reports, Ligon told KBTX he is asking for Risinger’s resignation.

“I believe the actions of Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger were criminal and it should disqualify him from serving,” Ligon said.

“The allegations are proven in the recording. He should resign immediately.”

Ligon went on to say these developments would impact how his office works with Risinger in the future.

“I’ve had many professional conversations with Brian and we have used his services in the past, but we will no longer do that. When it becomes clear that he set aside the interest of justice for personal profit, then it disqualifies him from serving,” said Ligon.

In audio obtained by KBTX from December 2021, Risinger is heard on a phone call asking the Madisonville Police Department to hold off on arresting Madison County resident Harry Davis.

“I was gonna come by and ask you a favor and you can tell me to kiss my ass and it’s not going to hurt my feelings at all,” said Risinger.

“He’s got an offense that’s not a threat to public safety would it be a big deal if you waited until after the election to arrest that guy,” said Risinger.

Davis, the husband of Madisonville City Councilwoman Terri Davis was under investigation of selling temporary Texas license plates. Despite Risinger’s request, Davis was arrested by the Madisonville Police Department on Jan. 10. He was charged with Unauthorized Reproduction, Purchase, Use, or Sale of a Temporary tag.

Risinger was again heard on a call, with who has been identified as Madisonville Police Department Sgt. William Goodwin.

“That guy and his wife were gonna try and help me in the Black community get some votes and you know if it was a thing where he was charged with you know sexual assault or Murder something like that I wouldn’t be calling to ask that,” said Risinger. " But you know, if and, y’all can still say ‘I don’t care’ it’s not gonna hurt my feelings it’s just you know if I can get some help in the election I’d like to try and get some help.”

“If he’s under indictment it’s really gonna put me in a pickle with him.”

Sgt. Goodwin turned over the audio to Police Chief Herbert Gilbert who then turned over the audio to the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statement saying the matter was investigated and no evidence of bribery was found, but Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert believes DPS might have misinterpreted their allegation. Gilbert said he was reaching back out to DPS to seek clarification, believing the bribery allegation was between Risinger and Davis.

