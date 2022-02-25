Advertisement

Mother jumps with baby from fatal 3-story apartment fire

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child. (Source: WRAL, Melissa Hinkel, Broadcastify)
By Adam Owens
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A grandmother and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child.

Surveillance video shows the woman high above the ground with a young baby in her arms as she decides to jump.

“The whole fire just went up the side of the house,” explained neighbor Melissa Henkel. “She got down and tried to get off the top deck. She fell to the second deck and she was holding a baby at the time.”

Firefighters arrived and rescued the woman’s 9-year-old son from the burning condo. His mother said he had burns and inhaled a lot of smoke.

The woman’s daughter and mother were still stuck inside. Neighbors believe the grandmother died trying to save her granddaughter.

A fire investigation found no smoke detectors in the home that burned. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine named lone finalist for superintendent
Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Latest News

I Heart Bryan expansion
Brazos Valley Blessings moves into new office
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was recognized by officials for his...
Inmate honored for saving lives when tornado hit Ky. candle factory
Interview with local woman at Houston protest in support of Ukraine
College Station woman with ties to Ukraine attends Houston peaceful protest in support of Ukraine