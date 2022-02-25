News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kasen Jeitz. The Centerville High School Senior has a 4.35 GPA and ranks 1st in his class. He is an honor roll student who has received the National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement award and the Fredrick Douglas award for excellence and leadership. “In the classroom, whether it’s something he is interested in or not, he’s going to put forth 110% no matter what, and you really can’t teach or coach that kind of intrinsic motivation in a kid. He does everything with so much motivation. And he also does it with so much joy and enthusiasm that people, just naturally by his example, want some of that for themselves.” -Patrice Cox: Teacher

Kasen is elite on the track and on the diamond for the Tigers were he was named the District 21 Defensive MVP in baseball and is a state finalist in the 800 and as a member of the 4x400 relay team.

“Operates in the classroom as well as on the track, on the baseball field or whatever it may be. He’s a high achiever, he works hard for what he gets and certainly he’s an inspiration to the younger kids in our program. Caring young man who cares about his fellow students, he cares about his teachers, and he cares about Centerville High School. And it’s great to see that, drive.” -Kyle Hardee: Athletic Director

From delivering necessity bags to seniors to visiting with patients at a local health care center. Kasen is a leader in his hometown, and It’s that leadership that has resulted in a congressional nomination to the US military academy at West Point. He credits a no days off attitude for his success.

“Academically I take my academics very seriously, so I always want to make sure that I get my work done and then after that there’ll be days I’ll go run in the dark or in the freezing cold just to make sure I get my work in on the track”. Said Jeitz

Congratulations to Centerville’s Kasen Jeitz

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

