No. 2 Texas A&M Faces No. 3 Auburn Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to face No. 3 Auburn at 10 a.m. inside the Auburn University Horse Center.

Last Time Out

The Aggies extended their winning streak to eight after defeating South Carolina, 10-9, Feb. 19. Texas A&M outperformed the Gamecocks in Horsemanship, 4-0, Fences, 3-2, and Reining, 3-2. Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in Fences with a season high score of 88. Seniors Hayley Riddle (Horsemanship, 78) and Lisa Bricker (Reining, 73) each earned MOP in their respective events.

Team Leaders

Senior MacKenzie Chapman leads the Aggies in Horsemanship after starting the season with a 7-1-1 record including a MOP against Georgia on Oct. 29. In Reining, Bricker is 6-2-1 and has produced two MOPs. Senior Caroline Dance leads Flat competition with a record of 7-3. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native has been named MOP in three meets this season, including consecutive meets against UT Martin and Lynchburg and one at Georgia. In Fences, Haley Redifer holds a 6-4 record while accumulating two MOP honors for her senior year.

Series

The Aggies and Tigers last met on Nov. 18 which resulted in a 10-6 win for the Maroon & White. Saturday’s competition marks the 33rd all-time meeting between the teams with Auburn leading the series, 26-6.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring can be found here. Fans can also follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter for up-to-date results.

