Researchers discover developmental delays in preschoolers during pandemic

By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Returning to the classroom hasn’t been an easy transition for many students and teachers. A recent study from the Universidad de la República at Montevideo, Uruguay, showed that students who attended preschool during the pandemic had delays in their cognitive and behavioral development.

This was also seen locally in students who returned to preschool or traditional classrooms in 2021. Melissa Mason, director of The Kiddie Academy of College Station, said she’s seen more changes in student social skills. Those have primarily come from new students who weren’t previously enrolled before the pandemic, according to Mason.

“They don’t know how to play with one another, speech is very, very delayed amongst all age groups,” Mason said.

Another area where Mason has seen a shift is speech. The director said she has had to have more speech therapists at the academy since she has noticed delays in all age groups.

In traditional classrooms, Penny Tramel, College Station ISD chief academic officer, believes virtual learning caused some students to fall behind in subjects like reading and math. Tramel said at-home support also played a part as some students didn’t have access to adequate bandwidth or parents or guardians who could adjust to the virtual format.

“Teachers had to group and teach at all different levels, which, you know, we’ve always individualized instruction but this was to a degree that we had not seen in the past,” Tramel said.

With a year into being back in the classroom, Tramel said specialized software, tutoring and targeted learning groups have been essential in addressing achievements gaps. The chief academic officer said these tactics have proven successful as the district’s Measures of Academic Progress testing scores have exceeded national and state standards.

“It’s really been a team effort, I will say, it takes everyone working together,” Tramel said.

Tramel and Mason believe parents are involved in that team effort. For students who may need more support at home, both suggest reading with students, having conversations using academic words and full sentences and arranging play dates to help with social and cognitive skills.

