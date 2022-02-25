Saturday Plans? Plan on them to be cold and wet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After falling into a deep cold with a touch of ice, the Brazos Valley is going to make a climb out of the 30s Friday! Don’t get too excited, that climb is stopped short by another widespread, wet day of weather...

WIDESPREAD WET WEATHER ARRIVES SATURDAY

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to help bend the jetstream, running it over the Gulf of Mexico. While the clockwise flow around that high will bump up the low-level moisture a touch from the Gulf, the upper-level winds will supply some of the same out of the Pacific. For the same reason rain and drizzle fell Wednesday and Thursday, a process known as “overrunning” will kick off widespread rain as a disturbance moves closer and through South Texas. Essentially, warmer and moist air running over the top of our colder air here at the ground will allow for rain to wash out some of our early weekend plans.

A few spotty showers will be possible as early as late Friday afternoon into the evening hours

Scattered, light rain will come together as we sleep Friday night as more moisture is added to the atmosphere

Some breaks in light rain will be possible for Saturday morning plans and events outdoors. Not a washout here, but times of wet weather are expected

Widespread rain will likely overtake much of the area by Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Drippy, wet weather will continue to slowly rap on the rooftop through the night. Some rain could be left around in the south reaches of the area through the sunrise hours of Sunday

🌧️Outdoor plans or events SATURDAY?



ehh...may want to reschedule or have a plan b for those...#bcstx pic.twitter.com/svYt0YLwO2 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 24, 2022

HOW MUCH RAIN IS EXPECTED

For the longevity of the expected rain, this will not be a big gully-washing event. Generally, 0.25″ to 0.50″ is expected to fall Friday evening through Sunday morning. Soaking...but not drought-breaking, where it remains in the Eastern Brazos Valley.

JUST RAIN? DO WE NEED TO WORRY ABOUT ICE?

Just rain. Liquid. No wintry mischief is expected with this round. The temperature of the atmosphere is expected to jump above 32° 15,000 feet above our head. From there to the ground, liquid drops are expected to fall through 40° - 50° air.

Unlike earlier in the week, temperature throughout much of the atmosphere will remain well above 32° Saturday (KBTX)

COLD AIR LINGERS

Considering the clouds, rain, and a continued north wind, do not expect thermometers to make much ground Saturday. The plan is to start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s. By afternoon, at best, most will be lucky to gain a degree or two before sunset.

