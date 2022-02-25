Say Yes! to the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley spring wedding show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all brides and grooms. The Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley is hosting its annual spring wedding show and benefit.

“It’s a great event to go and explore all your options that are available,” said Buppy Simank, Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley President-Elect.

“In 2021, couples hired 14 wedding vendors on average,” according to The Knot Real Weddings Study.

On Sunday, all different kinds of local wedding vendors will be under one roof for the spring wedding show.

“You’ll have everything across the whole spectrum from catering, bartending, venues, floral, the list is endless,” said Simank.

While meeting with vendors couples will get to learn trends, try samples, and begin to picture their own special day.

Additionally, there will also be door prizes every 30 minutes.

According to the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley, this includes, a $1000 grand prize gift certificate valid at any Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley member.

The spring wedding show will be held at The Brazos County Expo on Sunday the 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

