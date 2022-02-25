Advertisement

SHSU Professor creates interactive poetry app

Professor Ko’s book of poetry titled “Power On” is accompanied by an interactive app.
You can download the "Power On" app by clicking the link on Professor Ko's website.
You can download the "Power On" app by clicking the link on Professor Ko's website.(Professor Ginger Ko)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE , Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University Assistant Professor of Creative Writing, Editing, and Publishing Ginger Ko recently released a new book of poetry titled “Power On.” But this isn’t just your average poetry book.

Her book combines elements of new media, interactive storytelling, and digital humanities through the use of a free interactive smartphone app meant to be used as a companion to the reading experience.

“Experiencing writing and media in a multimedia format, with sound and video, and music sometimes, seems like the future of media consumption to me,” Ko said. She said she wanted a way to push the specific genre of poetry in a similar direction.

Ko has been writing poetry since she was five years old.

“English wasn’t my first language. My family spoke Mandarin, so I would set up little homework assignments for myself. I would practice writing poems and observations and that’s how I introduced myself to writing,” Ko said.

On the home page of the app, it explains how it works as an extension of Ko’s poetry book. First, users can select which poem they’d like to work with. Then, they will follow the steps the app presents them with, like uploading a background photo or video. Ko said these steps are inspired by activists from the disabled community who have struggled in the past when using systems of technology.

Professor Ko hopes her project inspires others to create their own multimedia works and share them online.

A full list of Professor Ko’s poetry can be viewed here.

You can learn more about “Power On” from Professor Ginger Ko by watching the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine named lone finalist for superintendent
Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Latest News

The event saw over 100 attendees, all of whom are connected to the child welfare system in some...
BCS Together hosts event to celebrate adoptive, foster parents
The severe winter storm in February 2021 caused excessive water damage to the facility, forcing...
Bryan City Council approves plan for Phillips Event Center renovations, upgrades
Willie Pruitt Sr.'s granddaughter said the Brazos Valley African American Museum kept him going...
Brazos Valley African American Museum co-founder honored by family, community
Napa is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 25, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Napa
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/25
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/25