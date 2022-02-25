South Carolina clinches SEC regular season title in Coach Blair’s final home game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball fell to No. 1 South Carolina, 89-48, Thursday evening on Gary Blair Court at Reed Arena.

Pregame, Texas A&M dedicated the court in honor of legendary head coach Gary Blair, naming it “Gary Blair Court” in front of nearly 6,000 fans in attendance. The Aggie great finished with a 250-53 record at home at Reed Arena.

Jordan Nixon led the team in scoring from the bench, pouring in a team-high 11 points. Aaliyah Patty posted five rebounds and swatted away two shots.

The Aggies opened the game on a 4-0 run, but the Gamecocks seized control after that. South Carolina went on a 19-4 through the rest of the first quarter, taking a 19-8 lead into the second. The Gamecocks opened up on their first quarter lead, pushing the advantage to 21 by the end of the first half, 42-21.

Texas A&M was never able to close the gap, as No. 1 South Carolina continued to grow its lead and eventually win, 89-48.

Up Next

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will hit the road to Georgia to take on the Lady Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M falls to 14-13 overall this season and 4-11 in conference play.

The Aggies are now 4-9 all-time versus the Gamecocks.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Qadashah Hoppie, McKinzie Green, Kayla Wells, Destiny Pitts and Aaliyah Patty for the first time this season (0-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Jordan Nixon led the Aggies off the bench for the first time this season playing 30 minutes, registering 11 points and dishing out two assists.

Blair finishes with a 250-53 (83.5%) record at Reed Arena.

Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Gary Blair moves to 852-346 in his career with a 444-183 record at Texas A&M.

Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Gary Blair

Opening Statement …

“Everything we do, we do with a purpose. Sometimes we do not live the purpose out like we want to. Is it the opponent, or is it us? There was a little bit of both tonight. You saw the best team in the nation and what everyone has to live up to. That’s hard. I told the media early, I’m tired of doing me. I’m ready to do ‘we’ and ‘we’ starts with my basketball team first. When you play the number one in the country, you owe it to the game itself to try to live up for that moment. We didn’t quite do it, but give South Carolina credit, give Dawn Staley credit. That wasn’t our best. I’m in charge of the best. When we don’t play our best, don’t blame my kids. Blame our teaching and comprehension of what we try to do on the practice court. It is never too late. It’ll take five games to win the SEC Tournament, but before that, we have to get our confidence back when we play in Athens against Georgia. What a great crowd out there tonight. There we so many people signing autographs and taking selfies. It might’ve been their first time, but they’ll be back to either see men’s basketball or volleyball in the fall. We’re not finished this year. We’re not finished.”

Graduate Guard Destiny Pitts

On Gary Blair’s impact…

“It was a tough loss but at the end of the day, we kind of have to put that aside and recognize what he has done for this community, women’s basketball, the legacy he’s left her, and all the ways he’s impacted our lives. He’s taught me a lot of things on and off the court that I can take away when I leave here. He’s a great coach and an even better person.

Graduate Guard Kayla Wells

On her last game in Aggieland…

“We knew South Carolina was going to come to play because of what happened last year. We knew it was going to be tough. This was about him; it was a special night for him. This is his court now. I’m very grateful that I got to experience his last year with him and these past five years with him. He believed in me and put his trust in me. He gave me the confidence to get out there and play throughout the last five years.”

