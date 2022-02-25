Advertisement

Texas A&M University Health ‘Disaster Day’ teaches students hands-on disaster training

By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center conducted it’s 14th Annual Disaster Day today. Disaster Day is a student led disaster simulation drill that engages hundreds of students from diverse health profession programs to come together and act as if they were responding to a disaster.

Multiple programs participated in the drills, including the Texas A&M College of Medicine, College of Nursing, Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy, School of Public Health and College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, as well as psychology students and the Corps of Cadets. They worked at a triage at the disaster scene, in-patient care in a mock field hospital and also with disaster management at Disaster City’s Emergency Operations Training Center.

Texas A&M Health has prioritized disaster response training for many years, stating that it’s important for health professionals to be able to properly respond to a disaster.

Dr. Hector Chapa, OBGYN and Director of Interpersonal Education at Disaster Day, said that this event is the closest thing students get to working in a real disaster.

“I’m proud of this event. This is nothing new. It’s been done for decades,” said Chapa. ”This is one of the largest, student lead, student organized, student training event with faculty supervision in the country.”

Chapa also said that there is no better way for the students to be taught to preform in a disaster than to be directly immersed in a disaster simulation directly.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine named lone finalist for superintendent
Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Latest News

The event saw over 100 attendees, all of whom are connected to the child welfare system in some...
BCS Together hosts event to celebrate adoptive, foster parents
The severe winter storm in February 2021 caused excessive water damage to the facility, forcing...
Bryan City Council approves plan for Phillips Event Center renovations, upgrades
Willie Pruitt Sr.'s granddaughter said the Brazos Valley African American Museum kept him going...
Brazos Valley African American Museum co-founder honored by family, community
Napa is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 25, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Napa
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/25
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/25