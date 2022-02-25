Texas A&M University Health ‘Disaster Day’ teaches students hands-on disaster training

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center conducted it’s 14th Annual Disaster Day today. Disaster Day is a student led disaster simulation drill that engages hundreds of students from diverse health profession programs to come together and act as if they were responding to a disaster.

Multiple programs participated in the drills, including the Texas A&M College of Medicine, College of Nursing, Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy, School of Public Health and College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, as well as psychology students and the Corps of Cadets. They worked at a triage at the disaster scene, in-patient care in a mock field hospital and also with disaster management at Disaster City’s Emergency Operations Training Center.

Texas A&M Health has prioritized disaster response training for many years, stating that it’s important for health professionals to be able to properly respond to a disaster.

Dr. Hector Chapa, OBGYN and Director of Interpersonal Education at Disaster Day, said that this event is the closest thing students get to working in a real disaster.

“I’m proud of this event. This is nothing new. It’s been done for decades,” said Chapa. ”This is one of the largest, student lead, student organized, student training event with faculty supervision in the country.”

Chapa also said that there is no better way for the students to be taught to preform in a disaster than to be directly immersed in a disaster simulation directly.

