Texas A&M University Police investigate rise in catalytic converter thefts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past week, 17 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles on the campus of Texas A&M University.

University officials believe thieves are targeting Toyotas and Hondas.

Lt. Bobby Richardson says most of the thefts occur in the larger parking lots. He says catalytic converters were stolen from lots 40, 50, 122 (White Creek), and Park West.

Richardson says many of the thefts have occurred in broad daylight.

“They’re occurring during the day,” said Richardson. “So normally during the daylight hours because obviously our campus lots, parking lots are very large, very congested.”

Students, staff, and visitors to campus are asked to report any suspicious activity to University Police immediately.

University officials recommend those parking on campus park in well-lit areas and be aware of their surroundings.

17 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles on campus in the past week. Targeting Toyotas & Hondas. Report... Posted by Texas A&M University Police Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Catalytic converter thefts are not isolated to the campus. The cities of Bryan and College Station have seen a spike in cases.

The Bryan Police Department took 24 reports in January, and 14 so far this month of stolen catalytic converters.

Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson with AAA Texas, says there are ways to protect your property.

“One thing you can do is have the catalytic converter welded to the frame of the vehicle. You can also have the vehicle identification number or the VIN number etched onto the catalytic converter,” said Armbruster. “That way, if a thief were to take it to a scrap metal facility the person at that facility would see that there’s a VIN number on it and, in theory, hopefully, report it to the police so that it can be traced back and given back to the owner.”

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT ARRESTS MADE - In the early morning hours of Monday, February 21st, patrol officers contacted... Posted by City of Bryan Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.