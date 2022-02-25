Treat of the Day: Emily Fisher named Engineer of the Year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Public Works Director Emily Fisher for being named Engineer of the Year by the Brazos Chapter of Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE).
The award was presented Tuesday, Feb. 22 during the chapter’s 70th annual banquet, which coincided with National Engineers Week.
Fisher served as College Station’s assistant director of capital projects for seven years before being named director of public works in December. She played an integral role overseeing construction of the new city hall, as well as Lick Creek Nature Center, expansion of Larry J. Ringer Library, and the College Station Police Department headquarters.
A previous TSPE Young Engineer of the Year, Fisher is currently enrolled in the organization’s elite, signature Professional Engineer Leadership Institute.
