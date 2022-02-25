Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Emily Fisher named Engineer of the Year

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Public Works Director Emily Fisher for being named Engineer of the Year by the Brazos Chapter of Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE).

The award was presented Tuesday, Feb. 22 during the chapter’s 70th annual banquet, which coincided with National Engineers Week.

Fisher served as College Station’s assistant director of capital projects for seven years before being named director of public works in December. She played an integral role overseeing construction of the new city hall, as well as Lick Creek Nature Center, expansion of Larry J. Ringer Library, and the College Station Police Department headquarters.

A previous TSPE Young Engineer of the Year, Fisher is currently enrolled in the organization’s elite, signature Professional Engineer Leadership Institute.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine named lone finalist for superintendent
Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent