TxDOT crews to monitor road conditions overnight Thursday and into Friday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT says drivers should continue to be mindful of road conditions Thursday night and into Friday morning as near freezing temperatures could create hazards.

TxDOT Bryan District Public Information Officer Bob Colwell says while there was no planned pretreatment of roads Thursday afternoon, crews will continue to be out monitoring road conditions until this round of winter weather has completely passed.

“The main time that we saw any type of winter precipitation was Thursday morning between 6 a.m. and noon. We haven’t seen anything this afternoon,” Colwell said. “We’ll be monitoring all our roadways, bridges, overpasses, and any shaded areas. Those are things that tend to freeze first.”

Colwell says those traveling northbound through the Brazos Valley should be the most cautious.

“We still have a little moisture in our northern counties on the side of the bridges,” Colwell said. ”We just ask everyone to just take a little extra time as they go home tonight and as they travel in the morning. If you do have to go north of us, travel is still discouraged at this time because they are still seeing some of the effects of this winter weather.”

For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, you can visit DriveTexas.org to check the status of all roadways that the state maintains. You can also call 1-800-452-9292.

