Weiss ends Consol’s season following 54-48 Area Round victory

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers jumped out to a 16-4 1st quarter lead, but couldn’t hold it against Pflugerville Weiss and lost its Area Round playoff game 54-48 Thursday night at Buffalo Gym.

The Wolves out scored the Tigers 21-4 in the second quarter to take a 25-20 halftime lead.

Weiss was led in scoring by Jarmaine Mason who had 17 points thanks to 5 three pointers.

Consolidated was able to cut the wolves lead to one at 4948 was under a minute to play but that was as close as they could get.

The Tigers have three players who score in double figures. Ziyan Ali, Drekavian Minior and Juston Gooden all finishing with 10 points each.

A&M Consolidated finishes the season with a 25-9 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.