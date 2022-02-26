Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Napa

The precious pup is two months old.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Napa is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 25, 2022.

This sweet girl is a two-year-old Hound/Mix. Learn more about this precious pup by watching the above video.

Napa is spayed, microchipped and ready to go home with her new family. If you’re interested in adopting her, you can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

