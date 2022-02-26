Aggies Drop Series Opener to Penn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball fell for the first time this season Friday afternoon, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Penn Quakers on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Penn opens the 2022 season with a 1-0 record while the Aggies drop to 4-1 on the year. Penn now holds a 1-0 lead in the all-time series after defeating A&M in the programs’ first meeting.

The Quakers struck first with a run in the top of the third inning, but the Aggies responded in the bottom half of the fourth. Logan Britt singled through the left side and stole second base just before Kalae Harrison sent him home with a single up the middle to tie things up at one. Three scoreless innings passed before Penn retook the lead in the top of the eighth, logging the go-ahead run and finalizing the 2-1 score.

On the mound, Nathan Dettmer booked his second start of the season and tossed 6.0 innings. The San Antonio native struck out four batters and allowed no walks, scattering five hits with one unearned run allowed. Jacob Palisch (0-1) was saddled with the loss after logging 1.1 innings of work, allowing two hits with one run and a strikeout. Robert Hogan pitched in relief for 1.2 innings, allowing no runs and fanning one batter.

As a team, the Maroon & White hit a .242 average, going 8-for-33 in the batter’s box. Six Aggies recorded a hit in the game, with Britt going 2-for-4 and scoring A&M’s only run of the game while Troy Claunch also finished 2-for-4 with a double.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Nathan Dettmer – 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Troy Claunch – 2-for-4, 2B

Kalae Harrison – 1-for-3, 1 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

T3 | Craig Larsen reached on a fielding error by the third baseman, and Wyatt Henseler doubled down the leftfield line, sending Larsen home. PENN 1, A&M 0

B4 | Britt singled through the left side and stole second base just before Harrison sent him home with a single up the middle to tie things up. A&M 1, PENN 1

T8 | Jackson Appel singled to left field and Henseler was intentionally walked. With one out on the board, Cole Palis singled to right and drove Appel home to retake the lead. PENN 2, A&M 1

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On the weather playing a factor on defense…

“They scored one on the two-out error by Kaler and that is a legit error. Then we had a chance to make a play in right field and we didn’t do that. I thought that it was a pretty evenly played ballgame. The quality of our at-bats in the first half of the game were really good. In the back half of the game, our at-bats were obviously very poor. You have to give a lot of credit to that lefty, he did a nice job and struck us out eight times out of the bullpen. For their first game of the year to come down here and do that, you have to tip your cap to them.”

Sophomore RHP Nathan Dettmer

On how his off-speed pitches were working in the colder weather…

“Really good actually. I found it kind of weird, usually in the cold I have more trouble throwing the off-speed, but today was fine. I felt really good about it. Even the changeup was working. When you get all three working, I was rolling.”

