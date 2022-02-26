Aggies Edged by No. 11 Oklahoma State, 1-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (11-1) suffered its first loss of the season, 1-0, to No. 11 Oklahoma State (8-4) in its opening game of the Reveille Classic on Friday at Davis Diamond.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Oklahoma State – L, 0-1

Mayce Allen: 2 BB

Shaylee Ackerman: 1-for-3, single

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Oklahoma State – L, 0-1

Makinzy Herzog: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Oklahoma State – L, 0-1

A series of hits allowed the Cowgirls to bring one around in the first inning, marking A&M’s starting hurler Makinzy Herzog’s first earned run allowed on the season.

Five Aggies drew a walk on the night, including two from Mayce Allen.

Shaylee Ackerman’s single to centerfield during the Aggies’ seventh-inning rally spoiled Oklahoma State’s no-hitter.

Herzog settled in and accumulated four strikeouts, keeping the Cowgirls scoreless through the final six innings.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On the Aggies’ offensive struggles…

“Kelly Maxwell is a good pitcher, no question about it. What she threw didn’t surprise me, but what surprised me was our lack of discipline. We got ahead of ourselves, but it’s a sign of a good pitcher. I think we had the opportunity for a lot more walks, even though we had five, but then we could have created some more pressure on the defense.”

Senior utility player Makinzy Herzog

On her progressive performance in the circle…

“I think part of it had to do with the weather and some nerves. I wasn’t spinning it well in the beginning and commanding it in the zone very well, but as the game went on, that all got a lot better. I definitely had a lot of walks, and that’s something I’ve been trying to work on, but it’s just important that when you do get those walks, to go after the next batter and I think we did well with that, and my defense played well behind me.”

UP NEXT

Due to expected inclement weather in Bryan-College Station tomorrow, there will not be any games played. The Reveille Classic will resume on Sunday at 9 a.m. A&M is scheduled to play Oklahoma State and Texas Southern at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.

Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and the full tournament schedule can be found here.

