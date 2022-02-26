Aggies Roll Past Ole Miss in Oxford

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 76, Ole Miss 66

SJB Pavilion (Oxford, Miss.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M completed the season sweep over the Ole Miss Rebels with a 76-66 victory Saturday in Oxford to move to 18-11 (7-9 SEC) on the year.

· A&M leads the all-time series, 9-4, and has won six of the last eight meetings.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M opened the game on a 14-0 run and held the Rebels scoreless for the first 4:58 of the game.

· A&M shot 67.9% from the floor in the first half (19-of-28), which is the highest field goal percentage by the Maroon & White in the Buzz Williams era. It was the highest field goal percentage in a single half since the Aggies shot 70% (14-of-20) in the second half against Auburn on Feb. 18, 2017.

· The Aggies outscored the Rebels in the paint, 38-24.

· Texas A&M forced 12 Ole Miss turnovers, and converted those in to 15 points.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the second time this season (2-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Tyrece Radford led the team with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Boots has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games. Radford hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

· Hassan Diarra added 13 points off the bench. The Queens, New York, native has scored in double figures in last three games.

· Quenton Jackson registered 11 points, and has scored in double figures in 11-straight games.

· Hayden Hefner, who entered the game averaging 2.5 points per game, tallied eight points to go along with three assists and a pair of rebounds. In the last two games, Hefner is averaging 7.5 points.

UP NEXT

The Aggies are back in action Wednesday as they take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network.