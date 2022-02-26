Advertisement

Aggies Roll Past Ole Miss in Oxford

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 76Ole Miss 66

SJB Pavilion (Oxford, Miss.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M completed the season sweep over the Ole Miss Rebels with a 76-66 victory Saturday in Oxford to move to 18-11 (7-9 SEC) on the year.

· A&M leads the all-time series, 9-4, and has won six of the last eight meetings.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M opened the game on a 14-0 run and held the Rebels scoreless for the first 4:58 of the game.

· A&M shot 67.9% from the floor in the first half (19-of-28), which is the highest field goal percentage by the Maroon & White in the Buzz Williams era. It was the highest field goal percentage in a single half since the Aggies shot 70% (14-of-20) in the second half against Auburn on Feb. 18, 2017.

· The Aggies outscored the Rebels in the paint, 38-24.

· Texas A&M forced 12 Ole Miss turnovers, and converted those in to 15 points.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the second time this season (2-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Tyrece Radford led the team with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Boots has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games. Radford hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

· Hassan Diarra added 13 points off the bench. The Queens, New York, native has scored in double figures in last three games.

· Quenton Jackson registered 11 points, and has scored in double figures in 11-straight games.

· Hayden Hefner, who entered the game averaging 2.5 points per game, tallied eight points to go along with three assists and a pair of rebounds. In the last two games, Hefner is averaging 7.5 points.

UP NEXT

The Aggies are back in action Wednesday as they take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Most Read

Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
The severe winter storm in February 2021 caused excessive water damage to the facility, forcing...
Bryan City Council approves plan for Phillips Event Center renovations, upgrades
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Willie Pruitt Sr.'s granddaughter said the Brazos Valley African American Museum kept him going...
Brazos Valley African American Museum co-founder honored by family, community

Latest News

No. 18 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts SMU
Distin Wins High Jump Title, Miller Breaks American Collegiate Record
Distin Wins High Jump Title, Miller Breaks American Collegiate Record
Distin Wins High Jump Title, Miller Breaks American Collegiate Record
Women’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season at Georgia
Women’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season at Georgia
The Lady Cougars defeat Hendrickson in the Regionals Finals
The Lady Cougars defeat Hendrickson in the Regionals Finals