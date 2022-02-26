BCS Together hosts event to celebrate adoptive, foster parents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Foster, adoptive and kinship parents were celebrated at an event Friday called Brave Love.

BCS Together held Brave Love to honor the work parents put in everyday. The group celebrated a sense of community with dinner, games and even free child care. Jenny Closner, a care portal manager for BCS Together, said this is an important part of them being able to gather.

“These families, they can’t just leave the kids with any babysitter. It has to be licensed so a night out can be really difficult for them,” Closner said.

The event saw over 100 attendees, all of whom are connected to the child welfare system in some way. Closner said this is a chance to get to know other people who are in a similar situation.

“Having a night where they can come have fun and where they can be around people who understand what they’re going though and don’t judge them and have been there themselves is just, I hope, a really beautiful gift for these families,” she said.

Kristin and David Howell are adoptive parents who attended Brave Love. Kristin said one of the most important parts of the night is getting together as a community and supporting each other.

“It’s a hard time to parent kids that have come from trauma and hard places and so just being able to gather together, share experiences, encourage one another it’s just so important for foster and adoptive parents,” she said.

This was the first Brave Love held and organizers said they hope it will become an annual event for the group. BCS Together works to support families in the child welfare system.

KBTX’s Fallon Appleton served as host for Brave Love. The group played Family Feud and gave prizes to the group.

For information on how you can help, visit their website here.

