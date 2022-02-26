Advertisement

Brazos Valley African American Museum co-founder honored by family, community

By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family and community members celebrated Willie Pruitt, Sr. in one of the places he cherished the most. His body laid in repose Friday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

Pruitt’s granddaughter, Nikita Robertson, said the museum kept him going until his dying days and was a daily discussion topic for him. Robertson said the museum was even more special to her grandfather because it was a piece of culture and history in Bryan/College Station.

“This museum was his life,” Robertson said. “He lived and dreamed this museum.”

Pruitt co-founded the museum with his late wife Mell Pruitt in 2006. According to the museum’s website, The Brazos Valley African American Museum was the first of its kind to honor the history of African Americans in the Brazos Valley.

“Growing up in a time where Black History wasn’t always celebrated or given the space to be celebrated or to express itself, this museum meant especially a lot to granddaddy,” Pruitt’s granddaughter Dr. Margaret Pruitt said.

Dr. Margaret Pruitt said her grandfather’s legacy now lives on in the lives he touched inside and outside of the museum.

“It’s our hope that today people will be inspired by granddaddy and by granny,” Dr. Margaret Pruitt said. “That they will continue to support the museum with all of their talents, to find good ways to be in service.”

Pruitt’s granddaughters said his legacy also lives on in those he loved the most.

“Granddaddy gave us the gift of prayer, of being very fervent in our belief system and believing in God,” Dr. Margaret Pruitt said.

Pruitt’s funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 Frontage Rd.

