Bryan City Council approves plan for Phillips Event Center renovations, upgrades

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved a plan for the Phillips Event Center worth just over $5 million.

This will include repairs from last winter’s storm damage that cause flooding, a new HVAC system and improvements to the interior design. Council approved the plan called Plan C. This plans estimated cost is $5,253,719, most of which insurance will cover, according to city leaders. The City will be contributing $1,137,065 for the project.

Hugh Walker, the Deputy City Manager, presented three plans to the council and said he is excited for the public to be able to enjoy the improved space.

“We’re confident once this facility is up and running again that we’ll be able to return to a normalcy and have those same sort of venues as we did in the past. Fortunately with these changes, we’ll even have more space and so we can do more than just one or two events at a time, we’ll be able to have multiple events at a time,” he said.

They expect the event center to be reopen by the end of 2022.

The city council raised concerns about a wall and the golf simulators. Both issues will be discussed and Walker said no matter the changes they decide, it will not affect the budget much.

“Knowing we have the driving range, we have the putting greens, do we need a golf simulator as well? Or would it be better to add that space, so we have additional meeting space even though it is a relatively small space,” he said.

The severe winter storm in February 2021 caused excessive water damage to the facility, forcing it to close down. However, the golf course has remained open to the public.

Walker said most of the demolition that would be needed for the changes is already done. There will be some ADA requirements that will be added but those will be covered by insurance.

