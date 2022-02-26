Advertisement

College Station defeats Manvel to advance to Regional finals

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Cougars defeated No. 13 Manvel 54-50 to advance to the Class 5A Region lll Regional Finals.

The Cougars and Mavericks were in an offensive battle from tip-off. At the end of each quarter College Station only led by one point (15-14, 27-26, 36-35) and did not pull away until the end of the fourth quarter.

Jaeden McMillin led the Cougars with 21 followed by Aliyah Collins 15 and Jayden Davenport with 11.

Aiyana Sam led the Mavericks with 19 followed by Jordyn Marshall with 15.

College Station will take on the winner of Hendrickson and Beaumont United in the Regional Finals tomorrow at 2 pm.

