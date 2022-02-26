Consol girls’ soccer tops College Station 1-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team lost to A&M Consolidated 1-0 Friday night to fall to 7-5 in district and 9-9 on the season.

The Tigers scored the only goal of the match with 3 minutes left in the first half. The JV tied the Tigers 0-0. Morgan Bell had the shutout in goal.

Next action for College Station will be Tuesday at home against Brenham, with the JV at 5 and varsity at 7. The Cougars will celebrate Parents Night before the varsity game.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.