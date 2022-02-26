Free Music Friday: Lindsey Fish

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/songwriter Lindsey Fish joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

She performed her song “Out of the Blue.”

The Dallas native is a student at Texas A&M University, a member of Chi Omega, and a worship leader with Young Life.

Fish will be performing at Century Square on March 6.

Check out her website for more information and stream her music anywhere.

Watch her performance in the player below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.