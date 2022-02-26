Advertisement

Free Music Friday: Lindsey Fish

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/songwriter Lindsey Fish joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

She performed her song “Out of the Blue.”

The Dallas native is a student at Texas A&M University, a member of Chi Omega, and a worship leader with Young Life.

Fish will be performing at Century Square on March 6.

Check out her website for more information and stream her music anywhere.

