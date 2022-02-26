Hearne boys advance to regional quarterfinals with 73-61 win over Somerville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne boys’ basketball team beat Somerville 73-61 in the Area round of the UIL Class 2A playoffs at The Armory at Rudder High School Friday night.

Hearne used a strong 4th quarter, outscoring the Yeguas 25-9 down the stretch to secure the victory. The Eagles led 36-31 at the half, but Somerville climbed back to take a 52-48 lead after the third quarter.

Anthony Jackson Jr. led the Eagles with 27 points. Dereion Mitchell had 17 points and Jermiah Gurode pitched in 15 for the Eagles. Johnny Legg and Brandyn Carter paced the Yeguas with 15 points each.

Hearne advances to the regional quarterfinal round and will play Mumford on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Bryan High School.

