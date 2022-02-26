Advertisement

Hearne boys advance to regional quarterfinals with 73-61 win over Somerville

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne boys’ basketball team beat Somerville 73-61 in the Area round of the UIL Class 2A playoffs at The Armory at Rudder High School Friday night.

Hearne used a strong 4th quarter, outscoring the Yeguas 25-9 down the stretch to secure the victory. The Eagles led 36-31 at the half, but Somerville climbed back to take a 52-48 lead after the third quarter.

Anthony Jackson Jr. led the Eagles with 27 points. Dereion Mitchell had 17 points and Jermiah Gurode pitched in 15 for the Eagles. Johnny Legg and Brandyn Carter paced the Yeguas with 15 points each.

Hearne advances to the regional quarterfinal round and will play Mumford on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Bryan High School.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine named lone finalist for superintendent
Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Latest News

A&M Consolidated soccer logo
Consol girls’ soccer tops College Station 1-0
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 18 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Falls at No. 20 Oklahoma
The Normangee Lady Panthers will play for a berth in the Class 2A portion of the UIL State...
Normangee advances to Region IV championship after punching out Mason
San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament
San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament
Milano moving on in Class 2A playoffs
Milano moving on in Class 2A playoffs