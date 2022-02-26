Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson receives historic nomination for U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C., Texas (KBTX) - President Biden nominated Federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court. With this nomination, Biden has fulfilled his campaign pledge to name the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court. Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to discuss this historic nomination.

Decker believes Judge Jackson is “eminently qualified in terms of her professional background.”

Jackson is a Harvard Law School graduate and clerked for Justice Breyer. She served as a federal public defender, and has written 500 opinions as a federal judge.

Ultimately, the White House believes that she will get bipartisan support. According to Decker, Republicans have taken a “wait and see approach,” so far.

Decker points out that any senator who wants to meet Judge Jackson will have the opportunity to do so.

“I think for certain senators they want to have that opportunity to meet with her before weighing in as to whether or not they will support her nomination,” Decker explained.

Based on the fact that President Biden is replacing a centrist to liberal justice with another centrist to liberal justice, Decker thinks the confirmation process will go relatively smoothly.

“If she is confirmed, it doesn’t change the ideological balance of the court and for that reason, I don’t think it’s going to be as contentious as we’ve seen in the past,” Decker said.

