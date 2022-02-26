Advertisement

The Lady Cougars defeat Hendrickson in the Regionals Finals

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars advance to the state semi-finals after taking down Hendrickson 54-48.

It was a close game all the way down to the wire. After taking a 48-44 lead with 6:21 left to play in the fourth quarter, the Hawks tried to run out the clock.

Late in the fourth Cougars Head Coach DeAnna Doles called a timeout to try and regroup her defense, it worked. Senior Aliyah Collins got a steal and nailed a three-pointer with three minutes to go and tied it up at 48.

Jayden Davenport gave the Cougars a 50-48 lead with 1:14 to go and senior Ashonti Idlebird put the game away with a fast-break lay up to give College Station the 6-point lead.

“Our composure and we have kids who have played in this game before,” said Coach Doles when asked what was different about this year compared to last. “Whenever you have kids who have played in this exact game and it didn’t go their way last year they are a little bit hungrier”

“It was just straight up excitement and we have been here before so just going back to state is really good,” said senior guard, Collins, about the win.

College Station will take on Cedar Park in the state semifinals this Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

