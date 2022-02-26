No. 18 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Falls at No. 20 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 18 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to No. 20 Oklahoma at the Headington Family Tennis Center on Friday evening.

Oklahoma opened the match earning the doubles point through wins on courts one and two. OU’s Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard edged out Stefan Storch and Noah Schachter on court one, 6-1, followed by a 7-5 win by Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo over A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Matthis Ross.

As the match moved into singles action, the Sooners picked up four of six first sets with three of six courts going to a first set tiebreaker. A&M’s Schachter and Raphael Perot were able to flip the script in the second set on the top two courts, forcing third sets. OU earned wins in straight sets on courts five and six before the team victory was clinched on court two.

Following the trip north of the Red River, Texas A&M returns to the Mitchell Tennis Center for a 1 p.m. match up against SMU on Sunday, Feb. 27 to begin a 10-match home stand.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma

2/23/2022 at Norman, Okla.

(Headington Family Tennis Center)

#20 Oklahoma 7, #18 Texas A&M 0

Singles competition

1. #29 Mason Beiler (OU) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-3)

2. Alex Martinez (OU) def. #50 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

3. #70 Jordan Hasson (OU) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-7, 6-3, 7-6

4. #88 Mark Mandlik (OU) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-7, 6-3, 6-2

5. Justin Schlageter (OU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

6. Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 7-6, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Alex Martinez/Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Stefan Storch/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-1

2. Mark Mandlik/Baptiste Anselmo (OU) def. Pierce Rollins/Matthis Ross (TAMU) 7-5

3. Mason Beiler/Nathan Han (OU) vs. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 6-4; National ranking #18

Oklahoma 11-1; National ranking #20

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (5,6,2,1,4,3)

